Sea Week at Bexhill Sailing Club

One week every year Bexhill Sailing Club holds Sea Week. Five days of sailing, two races per day, and social events. This year it was held Monday 11th to Friday 15th August. Many members take the whole week off to enjoy the spectacle, this year was no exception. Even the Commodore went for a sail, after a couple of decades on dry land.

We were blessed with excellent sailing weather for most of the week. Just two out of the 10 races weren't sailed, Thursday afternoon there was too much wind, and conversely Friday afternoon not enough wind!

Too many winners to name here over the eight races, but they all received a small prize such as socks, sweets or stationery.

Monday evening's quiz was packed, excellently run by an Adams/Cook consortium. The quick young minds in the Cadet team came top, showing all the adults how it should be done. Well done all!

Sea Week Racing at Bexhill

The adults did manage to drink dry the barrel of local Three Legs Brewing Company beer, maybe that affected the results ... hahaha!

Tuesday evening was a traditional Sussex Stoolball match organised by Cadet Captain Malcolm. How do these people have such energy after a full day of sailing?!

Wednesday evening's Treasure Hunt around town was more sedate, well put together by the Brookes family. This was followed by a delicious fish and chip supper, washed down with replenished Three Legs beverages.

On Thursday evening we had Lucinda's Beach Games, fun for all ages! Lots of games, lots of prizes.

Commodore Judith Ready for Prize Giving

Friday evening finished off the week nicely with a BBQ Hog Roast and Karaoke, during which the traditional Boat Burning took place on the beach (all done safely and legally).

"Whose boat?" I hear you ask. Rumour has it that it's either someone who was late paying their membership renewal, or the sailor who came last in Sea Week ... just hope it wasn't mine!! Before there's complaints - I'm just kidding!

The whole week was catered by Jo and Dini Adams, we thank them for their delicious food keeping our energy levels up. Thanks to all the bar staff, race crews, and especially Commodore Judith and Cadet Captain Malcolm for organising a very successful Sea Week.

Sadly there was no sailing on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August due to high winds, giving sailors chance for a well earned rest. However, thanks to Airbourne and the RAFA club, we were treated to a Lancaster Bomber fly-past on Saturday afternoon. We could almost touch the wing from our Club balcony! Fabulous!

Slow Fleet in Sea Week

August Bank Holiday weekend sees Bexhill Sailing Club's 'August Short Series' take to the water. Two races on Saturday, two races on Sunday, then a final race for the fittest sailors on Bank Holiday Monday, all weather permitting of course.

If you would like to join Bexhill Sailing Club as a sailing or a social member, please contact [email protected]