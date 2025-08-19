Sea Week is a sail-away success at Bexhill Sailing Club

For one week every year Bexhill Sailing Club holds Sea Week – five days of sailing, two races per day, and social events.

Many members take the whole week off to enjoy the spectacle, this year was no exception. Even the Commodore went for a sail, after a couple of decades on dry land...

The club were blessed with excellent sailing weather for most of the week. Just two out of the 10 races weren't sailed, Thursday afternoon there was too much wind, and conversely Friday afternoon not enough wind.

There were too many winners to name over the eight races, but they all received a small prize such as socks, sweets or stationery.

Sea Week racing at Bexhill

Monday evening's quiz was packed, excellently run by an Adams/Cook consortium. The quick young minds in the Cadet team came top, showing all the adults how it should be done.

The adults did manage to drink dry the barrel of local Three Legs Brewing Company beer, maybe that affected the results.

Tuesday evening was a traditional Sussex Stoolball match organised by Cadet Captain Malcolm.

Wednesday evening's Treasure Hunt around town was more sedate, well put together by the Brookes family. This was followed by a delicious fish and chip supper, washed down with replenished Three Legs beverages.

Commodore Judith Ready for Prize Giving

On Thursday evening there were Lucinda's Beach Games, fun for all ages! Lots of games, lots of prizes.

Friday evening finished off the week nicely with a barbecue, hog roast and karaoke, during which the traditional Boat Burning took place on the beach (all done safely and legally).

The whole week was catered by Jo and Dini Adams, who were thanked for their delicious food keeping energy levels up. Thanks to all the bar staff, race crews, and especially Commodore Judith and Cadet Captain Malcolm for organising a very successful Sea Week.

Sadly there was no sailing last weekend due to high winds, giving sailors chance for a well earned rest. However, thanks to Airbourne and the RAFA club, members were treated to a Lancaster Bomber fly-past on Saturday afternoon. They could almost touch the wing from our Club balcony.

Slow Fleet in Sea Week

August Bank Holiday weekend sees Bexhill Sailing Club's 'August Short Series' take to the water. Two races on Saturday, two races on Sunday, then a final race for the fittest sailors on Bank Holiday Monday, all weather permitting of course.

If you would like to join Bexhill Sailing Club as a sailing or a social member, please contact [email protected]