Seafront dash comes first in busy weekend of running for Hastings Runners

Members of Hastings Runners felt themselves drawn in more directions than usual this weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the majority, the choice was between three very different events. In the town itself was the Hastings Seafront 10k, starting in a basecamp near Maidstone was the Kent Downs 50k Ultra Challenge – and on a famous high chalk hill just west of Lewes, the club’s cross-country enthusiasts gathered for the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League’s opening 2025/26 race, the Blackcap five-miler.

That range of events perfectly mirrors the club’s membership (among whom others ran half marathons) but it was the Hastings Seafront 10k that proved the most popular with 44 in green-and-black making up over a third of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club picked up a number of trophies, the first by Louis Dargan who won the race in a PB time of 34 min 16sec. Behind him in second was Steven Hoath (36:20) and Lewis Parsons (fifth in 37:27) who alongside the second female in the day, Lindsey Jones in 48:54, saw Hastings Runners pick up the Team Award for the best combined finishers.

Hastings Runners comprised one-third of the field for the town’s Seafront 10k race.

There were six individual age category prizes, too. The MV40 cohort was won by Adam Weller (placed sixth overall in 38:38), with respective wins, toom, for MV60 Andy Knight (47:15), FV35 Fatima Serhir (52:27), FV45 Sue Hull (51:35), FV55 Jo French (51:38) and FV65 Xiulan Han (57:16).

Other times ranged from the impressive 38:52 clocked by Danny Firth in eighth through to popular member Henry Worthington who crossed the line at the back of the field in 1:42:50 (accompanied and supported by Robert Dennis).

The day before had seen Lindsey Jones “warm up” by completing the Kent Downs 50k Ultra Challenge – as the first Hastings Runner home in 5hr 45min. The 31-mile route flowed anticlockwise around the North Downs Way via Blue Bell Hill, and Aylesford, then following the River Medway to Mote Park and the halfway point. Folowing that it went along the Len Valley Walk and passed Leeds Castle, then back. Also running it were HRs Ruth Spiller, Alison Anderson, Sue Wilkinson, Kelly De Rosa, Su Sparkes and Helen Cassell – an impressive all-female group gate-crashed by Nick Attwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sunday’s Blackcap Cross Country meet, a combined Hastings Runners/Hastings AC team was one of the 14 entrants on the first of the six-race series. The 17 HRs enjoyed an undulating course, just a little mud, great views – and homemade cake afterwards! M45 Roman Pavlenko was the first to cross the line, placed 79th of in 35:01, ahead of M60 Martin Noakes in 36:20 and M55 Martin Turner in 37:58. The club’s fastest female was F40 Claire Thomas in 39:53, followed by F50s Jo Nevett and Gillian Sellman. The combined results placed the HR/HAC team fifth in the first ESSCCL table.

Hastings Runners collected five individual trophies in the Seafront 10k.

Meanwhile, in the Bournemouth Half Marathon, William Hearn recorded a time of 2:02:52 with clubmate Keith Goodsell not far behind in 2:04:14. In the capital, Darren Tuppen completed the London Royal Parks Half Marathon in 2:05:04. And Trish Audis did the Munich Half Marathon in 2:25:34 and was first in her FV70 age category.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk