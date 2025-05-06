Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 32 members of Mid Sussex Tri Club were back swimming in the tranquil waters of Ardingly Reservoir.

After a winter hiatus, the swimmers took to the water at the regular Saturday morning swim time of 8.15am.

Although no official water temperature was taken, thanks to the unseasonably warm lead-up to the opening swim, the general view was that it felt like 15 or 16 degrees – warmer than usual for early May.

The course is marked by a number of buoys allowing swimmers to complete a loop of approximately 450m.

Happy swimmers ready for the first swim in Ardingly Reservoir this year

The reservoir swims are Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings until autumn, with wetsuits obligatory. However there have been a few recent summers, when the water temperature has been warm enough to allow non-wetsuit swims.

If you're interested in getting in, contact the club to discuss coming along for a taster session at midsussextriclub.com/the-club/contact-us