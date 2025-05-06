Season starts with a splash for Mid Sussex triathletes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a winter hiatus, the swimmers took to the water at the regular Saturday morning swim time of 8.15am.
Although no official water temperature was taken, thanks to the unseasonably warm lead-up to the opening swim, the general view was that it felt like 15 or 16 degrees – warmer than usual for early May.
The course is marked by a number of buoys allowing swimmers to complete a loop of approximately 450m.
The reservoir swims are Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings until autumn, with wetsuits obligatory. However there have been a few recent summers, when the water temperature has been warm enough to allow non-wetsuit swims.
If you're interested in getting in, contact the club to discuss coming along for a taster session at midsussextriclub.com/the-club/contact-us