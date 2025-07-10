Second British title for Sussex archer

Haywards heath local archer Archie Dunn age 12 ,wins his 2nd consecutive British archery championships title . Competing at the junior national archery championship, lilleshall national sports centre, local junior champion Archie Dunn won his 2nd national title in u14 olympic recurve archery, making this his 2nd gold at national championships in a row. Archie Dunn , a member of cuckfield archers near Haywards heath, took the championship by storm again for 2025 , leading the field from start to finish to claim his well deserved gold medal .

Archie is coached by his father mark , who was himself a British champion , and Olympic development archer, says it's taken huge commitment from Archie to achieve his 2nd title , and his dedication has shone through.

We now look to even bigger achievements, and any local help to further his journey is always appreciated, if you think your company could help or sponsor him .

Archie is truly a credit to national junior archery , and a local celebrity.