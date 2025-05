Tristan Parnell impressed again

Asked to bat first on a wicket of variable bounce combined with poor shot selection resulted in a second defeat of the season for Ashling.

Only middle order batter Ben Harrild (27) made any impact on the Walberton bowlers, Jomie Matthews (3/14) and Josh Kemp (2/16) in an Ashling total of 91.

Walberton reached their target in the 19th over losing just three wickets with opener N Pegg unbeaten on 60.