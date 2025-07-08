Selsey Cricket Club beer and rounders

By Ricky Halpin
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 08:58 BST
BEER & ROUNDERS 2025 SUNDAY AUGUST 3RD

SELSEY CRICKET & SOCIAL CLUBS FAMOUS BEER ROUNDERS AND FAMILY DAY, WHICH WILL BE ON THE RECREATION GROUND, from 10:30 am ON SUNDAY AUGUST 3RD 2025

As in previous years, we are looking for people charities and organisations, who would like to put stalls or attractions on the field. To apply for a stall or attraction contact Ricky Halpin 07968 961323 or email [email protected]

We hope that people will share this event, to get as many people in our community to take part as teams or spectators.

Rounders dayplaceholder image
Rounders day

It promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family, with lots of things to see and do, so come along and enjoy the day.



If you are interested, please contact us on [email protected]

So come along whether you are local, or visiting Selsey, everyone is welcome, and have a fantastic day out.

Selsey Roundersplaceholder image
Selsey Rounders

Further information about entering teams in this year’s event, can be had by emailing us at [email protected] or phoning Ricky Halpin on 07968 961323

or phoning the President John Reeve on 01243 604924

Every team will get a minimum of two games. Make up a team (7 persons) book a team or Turn up on the day, or just come along to watch and enjoy the day.

Selsey Cricket Club is located at The Sir Patrick Moore Pavilion, Recreation Ground, High Street, Selsey, PO20 9BB, car parking in the new Co-Op behind the fire station, or at Selsey Medical Centre.

Selsey Beer & Rounders 2025placeholder image
Selsey Beer & Rounders 2025

Ground open ‪from 10:30 matches ‪start at 11:00 am.

There is Pay Bar in the Club House open all day until late, open to the public, offering cheap alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

We expect to have lots of attractions including food stalls.

Sir Patrick Moore 3D exhibition in the Pavilion

