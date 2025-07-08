Selsey Cricket Club beer and rounders
SELSEY CRICKET & SOCIAL CLUBS FAMOUS BEER ROUNDERS AND FAMILY DAY, WHICH WILL BE ON THE RECREATION GROUND, from 10:30 am ON SUNDAY AUGUST 3RD 2025
As in previous years, we are looking for people charities and organisations, who would like to put stalls or attractions on the field. To apply for a stall or attraction contact Ricky Halpin 07968 961323 or email [email protected]
We hope that people will share this event, to get as many people in our community to take part as teams or spectators.
It promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family, with lots of things to see and do, so come along and enjoy the day.
If you are interested, please contact us on [email protected]
So come along whether you are local, or visiting Selsey, everyone is welcome, and have a fantastic day out.
Further information about entering teams in this year’s event, can be had by emailing us at [email protected] or phoning Ricky Halpin on 07968 961323
or phoning the President John Reeve on 01243 604924
Every team will get a minimum of two games. Make up a team (7 persons) book a team or Turn up on the day, or just come along to watch and enjoy the day.
Selsey Cricket Club is located at The Sir Patrick Moore Pavilion, Recreation Ground, High Street, Selsey, PO20 9BB, car parking in the new Co-Op behind the fire station, or at Selsey Medical Centre.
Ground open from 10:30 matches start at 11:00 am.
There is Pay Bar in the Club House open all day until late, open to the public, offering cheap alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
We expect to have lots of attractions including food stalls.
Sir Patrick Moore 3D exhibition in the Pavilion