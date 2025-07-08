Selsey Cricket Club beer and rounders

BEER & ROUNDERS 2025 SUNDAY AUGUST 3RD

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SELSEY CRICKET & SOCIAL CLUBS FAMOUS BEER ROUNDERS AND FAMILY DAY, WHICH WILL BE ON THE RECREATION GROUND, from 10:30 am ON SUNDAY AUGUST 3RD 2025

As in previous years, we are looking for people charities and organisations, who would like to put stalls or attractions on the field. To apply for a stall or attraction contact Ricky Halpin 07968 961323 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We hope that people will share this event, to get as many people in our community to take part as teams or spectators.

Rounders day

It promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family, with lots of things to see and do, so come along and enjoy the day.

We hope that people will share this event, to get as many people in our community to take part as teams or spectators.

If you are interested, please contact us on [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So come along whether you are local, or visiting Selsey, everyone is welcome, and have a fantastic day out.

Selsey Rounders

Further information about entering teams in this year’s event, can be had by emailing us at [email protected] or phoning Ricky Halpin on 07968 961323

or phoning the President John Reeve on 01243 604924

Every team will get a minimum of two games. Make up a team (7 persons) book a team or Turn up on the day, or just come along to watch and enjoy the day.

Selsey Cricket Club is located at The Sir Patrick Moore Pavilion, Recreation Ground, High Street, Selsey, PO20 9BB, car parking in the new Co-Op behind the fire station, or at Selsey Medical Centre.

Selsey Beer & Rounders 2025

Ground open ‪from 10:30 matches ‪start at 11:00 am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is Pay Bar in the Club House open all day until late, open to the public, offering cheap alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

We expect to have lots of attractions including food stalls.

Sir Patrick Moore 3D exhibition in the Pavilion