Selsey Cricket Club need your help!
They have had to concede the match, despite much advertising, to find new players and members.
The club has been in existence since 1834 so afre only nine years away from their 200th birthday, and to ensure the survival of the club, they say they urgently need more new players, of just about any age or ability.
A spokesman said: “With a population of 12,000 in Selsey, we are sad that we can’t get 11 people out on a Saturday, We once again appeal to anyone who would like more information and join the club, and to make sure of the clubs survival.
“We are a friendly club, with clubhouse and bar. We are also looking for anyone who can volunteer on the running of the club, scorers, umpires, junior coaches, or just by joining as a social member.”
For more information contact the Secretary on [email protected] or [email protected]