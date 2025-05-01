Selsey Cricket Club need your help!

By Ricky Halpin
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 23:20 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Selsey Cricket Club have been unable to field a side for the first league game of the season against Three Bridges.

They have had to concede the match, despite much advertising, to find new players and members.

The club has been in existence since 1834 so afre only nine years away from their 200th birthday, and to ensure the survival of the club, they say they urgently need more new players, of just about any age or ability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “With a population of 12,000 in Selsey, we are sad that we can’t get 11 people out on a Saturday, We once again appeal to anyone who would like more information and join the club, and to make sure of the clubs survival.

Selsey CC need new players urgentlySelsey CC need new players urgently
Selsey CC need new players urgently

“We are a friendly club, with clubhouse and bar. We are also looking for anyone who can volunteer on the running of the club, scorers, umpires, junior coaches, or just by joining as a social member.”

For more information contact the Secretary on [email protected] or [email protected]

Related topics:Three BridgesSelsey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice