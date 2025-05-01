Selsey Cricket Club needs your help!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unfortunately , we are sad to report that Selsey Cricket Club has been unable again to field a side, for the first league game of the season on 3rd May v three bridges.

We have had to concede the match.

Despite much advertising, to find new players and members.

The club had been in existence since 1834 so only 9 years away from 200 years, and to ensure the survival of the club, we need urgently more new players, of just about any age or ability.

Selsey C C

With a population of 12,000 in Selsey, we are sad that we can’t get 11 people out on a Saturday,

We once again appeal to anyone who would like more information and join the club, and to make sure of the clubs survival.

Selsey Cricket club are looking for new players for the 2025 season, we are a friendly club, with clubhouse and bar.

Also anyone who can volunteer on the running of the club, scorers, umpires, junior coaches, or just join as a social member.

For more information contact the Secretary on [email protected] or [email protected]