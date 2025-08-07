Selsey Cricket Club Rounders report
A lovely day was had again at the Rounders day , good weather , 10 teams , lovely atmosphere. Great to see everyone and especially all the families, enjoying the open air, freedom of the recreation ground and picnics.
Our thanks go out to everyone who attended, especially to our volunteers , which include ,Bar staff , Umpires and cake maker.
Main competition
Winners: Ceejus
Runner’s up: Round and round the garden
Plate:
Winners: selsey White Sox
Runner’s up: Sticky Wicket
We are looking forward to seeing you all at next years Beer & Rounders a big thanks from Selsey Cricket Club,