Selsey Cricket Club Rounders report

Selsey White Sox plate winners

A lovely day was had again at the Rounders day , good weather , 10 teams , lovely atmosphere. Great to see everyone and especially all the families, enjoying the open air, freedom of the recreation ground and picnics.

Our thanks go out to everyone who attended, especially to our volunteers , which include ,Bar staff , Umpires and cake maker.

Main competition

Winners: Ceejus

Ceejus winners of rounders 2025

Runner’s up: Round and round the garden

Plate:

Winners: selsey White Sox

Runner’s up: Sticky Wicket

We are looking forward to seeing you all at next years Beer & Rounders a big thanks from Selsey Cricket Club,