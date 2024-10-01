Selsey Tennis Club members run a winning finals tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey’s Crablands Bowling and Tennis Club held their 2024 TennisTournament Finals Day on Sunday 22nd September.

We had a record number of members (52) taking part in this year’s tournament culminating in a fabulous finals event with 11 finals matches being played.

The Club’s coach Dena Nelson Smith organised 3 professional LTA umpires to preside over the day with 12 junior members providing on court ball support.

Mark Parrish made the chairs for our visiting umpires and delicious cakes and goodies were provided by generous members.

Finalists, umpires and court support

We’d like to thank the wonderful support received from our members, families, friends and dogs.

The whole day was a tremendous success.

And of course, congratulations to all our finalists and everyone who took part.