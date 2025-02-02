Selsey win in close encounter

It finished Selsey FC 1 Mile Oak 0 in the SCFL premier.

Selsey came into the game after three consecutive draws, so the three points gained in the SCFL Division One were much appreciated. Mile Oak lost their last two matches and both teams are stuck in mid-table mediocrity. Neither have the threat of relegation or an opportunity of promotion.

The match was played at the Seal Bay Resort Stadium in front of 97 attendees. As expected the match was a close affair, both teams were struggling to make a decent final ball and the defenders were coming out on top. Most of the play was for dominance in midfield and it became a bit scrappy.

The weather didn’t help with the quality of the game but both sets of players were excellent in their approach. There weren’t too many opportunities on goal. Cody and Boschi had some half opportunities for Selsey but were unable to break the deadlock.

Selsey take the lead

During the second half both teams made their substitutions and Mile Oak had the best of the possession. Three Selsey players received yellow cards which is usually a sign of frustration.

Issac Davis came on for Adam Williams on the 75th minute and was lively going forward. Williams had a decent game and was unfortunate not to have any clear efforts.

As the match was coming to an end and the away side were on top, Selsey managed to create an opportunity. The skilful Issac Davis was able to smash the ball past the keeper to score the only goal of the game and the winner. From what was destined for a goalless draw came a victory in a smash and grab Dick Turpin would have been proud of.

The GWS Man of the Match went to Harry Spicer for his determination and leadership in defence.

Next up Mile Oak are away to Arundel FC on Tuesday night. Selsey plays host to Reigate Priory on Saturday.