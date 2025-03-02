Semi-final spot secured after Yapton goal rush

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 08:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rudgwick 0, Yapton 9

In the Chichester Charity Cup, quarter-final, Yapton swept through to the semi-finals, scoring seven times in the second half.

The 16-year-old novice Rudgwick goalkeeper made a number of good saves, but was eventually overwhelmed. starting with a James Atling goal after 28 minutes and then a strike eight minutes later from Scott Hunter, who converted an Ayling cross.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clem Ugoani scored to start the ball rolling after the break and Ayling hit two to complete a hat-trick.

After that came a 30-yard cracker from Theo Samuels and scores from Conor Hoskins and Aiden McVey (2) to wrap it up.

Related topics:Yapton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice