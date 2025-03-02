Semi-final spot secured after Yapton goal rush

Rudgwick 0, Yapton 9

In the Chichester Charity Cup, quarter-final, Yapton swept through to the semi-finals, scoring seven times in the second half.

The 16-year-old novice Rudgwick goalkeeper made a number of good saves, but was eventually overwhelmed. starting with a James Atling goal after 28 minutes and then a strike eight minutes later from Scott Hunter, who converted an Ayling cross.

Clem Ugoani scored to start the ball rolling after the break and Ayling hit two to complete a hat-trick.

After that came a 30-yard cracker from Theo Samuels and scores from Conor Hoskins and Aiden McVey (2) to wrap it up.