Senior schools' national championships are a hit at Itchenor Sailing Club

Despite varying conditions, competitors across the fleet rose to the occasion and achieved a high calibre of racing.

The Senior Schools National Championships is a time-honoured tradition, and for decades has brought together the UK’s youth sailing talent. Across three days of dynamic sailing, this year’s edition highlighted the passion, skill and sportsmanship of the next generation.

A training day kicked things off, as is traditional, and there was a mini-series of short-course races designed to help sailors familiarise themselves with the harbour. Races were held on either side of a picnic break at East Head.

Thomas Night and Ted Reynolds took the overall win on countback from Ryde School’s Ben Anderson and Jasper Jenkinson. Both teams would have been keen to carry this early momentum into the main regatta on Thursday and Friday.

Next day, blustery conditions eventually settled into a steady 15–20 knots. With 80 Fireflies fanned out across the reach, the first beat was a spectacular sight. RHS, who did not compete in Wednesday’s mini-series, made a commanding start with a clean sweep of the podium.

Result: 1st – Toby Smith & Harriet George; 2nd – Thomas Davey & Sam Grout; 3rd – Christopher Marsh & Daisy Adams.

For race two, there was a change in course layout. Ryde School's Catherine Brading Palmer and Zeb Fellows upset RHS’s monopoly, finishing 2nd between winners Toby and Harriet and 3rd place Ralph Musto and Jameson Hayward (RHS).

Despite a further course change for race three, Toby & Harriet claimed another bullet. New schools made an appearance on the podium: Daniel Larsen & Tom Wrightson (Magdalen College School) finished 2nd, with Izzy Johnson & Grace Davies (Sevenoaks) in 3rd.

Toby & Harriet completed a perfect day in race four with their fourth consecutive win. Izzy & Grace improved to take 2nd, while Thomas & Sam returned to the front of the fleet in 3rd, having overcome boat issues in Race 2 thanks to Keith from Ksail and his spare boat.

On day three, with the forecast threatening stronger wind, the fleet got away promptly. Once again, the first beat saw boats split across the channel. Izzy & Grace continued in strong form with a race five win, followed by Catherine & Zeb in 2nd and Toby & Harriet in 3rd. Thomas & Ted, Wednesday’s winners, just missed out on the podium.

In Thorney Channel, in race six, Sam Brown & Victoria Jesseman (Claires Court School) claimed their first win of the regatta. Izzy & Grace kept up the pressure in 2nd, with Jamie Middleburgh & Josh Beverley (Sevenoaks) in 3rd.

For race seven, determined to secure the overall title, Toby & Harriet returned to top spot. Izzy & Grace followed in 2nd again, with Oli Chambers & Henry Wilkinson (Sevenoaks) rounding out the podium.

And in race eight, Catherine & Zeb secured a convincing win to close out the regatta. Toby & Harriet finished 2nd, confirming their dominance overall, while Izzy & Grace made it six podium finishes in a row to seal 2nd place in the event.

Thanks went to Magic Marine for sponsoring the event and providing the prizes; to Alistair Shaw (RO) and the race management team for delivering a superb regatta; to the Itchenor House Team, led by the exceptional chef Danny, for feeding over 200 competitors, teachers and helpers each day; and finally, to all the teachers and parents for their vital support.

Final Results: 1st Place – Toby Smith & Harriet George (RHS Holbrook) – Sir Richard Fairey Trophy; 2nd Place – Izzy Johnson & Grace Davies (Sevenoaks School) – Gavin Anderson Trophy & Astral Cup; 3rd Place – Catherine Brading Palmer & Zeb Fellows (Ryde School); 4th – Oli Chambers & Henry Wilkinson (Sevenoaks School); 5th – Thomas Davey & Sam Grout (RHS Holbrook); Mid-Fleet Trophy – Scarlett Gladman & Amelia Salter (Seaford College) – Nick Prosser Trophy. Team Prize – RHS Holbrook

Full results: https://www.itchenorsc.co.uk/schools-week/untitled-261

1 . Contributed Senior Schools Week 2025 at Itchenor SC Photo: Kirsty Bang

2 . Contributed Senior Schools Week 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Fireflies Schools Week 2025 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Senior Schools Week 2025 Photo: Submitted