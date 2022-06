The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not played since injuring her leg in last year's Wimbledon but is back for this year’s Rothesay International Tennis Tournament.

The competition kicked off today (Saturday, June 18) and finished on June 25.

She will be teaming up with Ons Jabeur to play the doubles – expected to be on court on Tuesday (June 21).

Serena Williams training in Eastbourne 18-6-22 (photo by Barry Davis)

Barry Davis caught a glimpse of her training today in Meads today.

