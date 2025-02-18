Seven in a row away proves a flight too far for Robins in defeat to Down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Consecutive away game number seven proved a flight too far for Hassocks as they were downed 3-0 at Crawley Down Gatwick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impressive Anvils were good value for their victory against a Robins outfit delivering their most under par Premier Division performance of the season.

Not that anybody could begrudge Hassocks an off day. Eight weeks ago when the Robins set off on this run of seven away matches, even the most optimistic of Hassocks fans would never have dreamed of it returning 15 points from a possible 18 and a place in the Peter Bentley League Cup semi finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as they have been doing all season, James Westlake and his players exceeded expectations. Their next test comes in how they respond to a biggest defeat of the campaign and failing to score in a league fixture for the first time.

There were some important results in the latest round of the Aylesbury Football League.

There was plenty of backing for the Robins at the Haven, with one club official estimating half of the crowd was made up of away support.

It was the Down contingent though who were given plenty to cheer early on as they scored twice in the opening 30 minutes.

Goal one saw Lewis Gould skip past ex-Anvil Harvey Blake on a blistering run from halfway to the by-line before crossing to the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Jack Ryder arrived and was left with the simple task of heading home unmarked after no Hassocks defender nor goalkeeper Fraser Trigwell were able to clear.

Down could have added two more before they did eventually double their lead. Trigwell spilt a 19th minute cross but redeemed himself by making a great save with his legs from the resulting Lewis Gates volley.

The Robins number one then used his legs again to deny Gould two minutes prior to Down adding goal two on the half hour mark through Oli Leslie.

Trigwell skewed his attempted clearance from a back pass straight to the Anvils stalwart. A regular scorer against the Robins through the years, Leslie needed no second invitation to coolly lob the ball into the now unguarded net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks responded by enjoying their best spell of the game in the final 10 minutes of the half, fashioning three chances in quick succession.

Unsurprisingly given the Robin had barely strung together more than two passes through midfield up to that point, all came from wide positions.

Blake sent Harry Furnell scampering away down the right flank for a cross volleyed wide by Charlie Pitcher.

Next it was Pitcher’s turn at supplying. His teasing ball in from the right was met by a downward header into the ground from tall striker Jamie Wilkes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high bounce initially looked like it would defy Alex Bellingham, only for the Anvils goalkeeper to somehow react and claw the ball out of the top corner.

Ryder was then fortunate not to add an own goal to his eighth minute opener. A long throw from Dan Turner failed to cause its usual level of chaos and confusion.

Turner though did get a second bite of the cherry. Josh Mundy returned a pass to the centre back still stationed on the left flank.

His whipped ball was glanced just inches wide of the post by Ryder as the home number eight attempted to head clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westlake responded to Hassocks being unable to get their foot on the ball by replacing both Mundy and Harvey Enticknap in midfield at the break.

Darren Budd and Shay Leahy helped the Robins have more possession. But other than an 87th minute Jack Troak header from a Tuner cross saved and held, Hassocks never really threatened Bellingham.

That was largely down to the brilliance of Anvils centre back pairing Tito Salam and Liam Holden, who ensured Down were comfortable sitting back despite the Robins being by far and away the Premier Division’s top scorers.

If anything, it was the Anvils who looked more likely to score playing on the counter as the game progressed. Trigwell saved from substitute Sam Schaff and raging Joe Bull cleared a Leslie effort off the line.

The third and final goal arrived deep in stoppage time when Gould ended a break by rounding Trigwell and firing home.