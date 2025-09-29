Seven up as Bexhill fizz

It was back down the coast to West Sussex on Saturday for Bexhill United and a trip to the Sussex County FA HQ at Lancing for a league game.

The Lancers have had a tough start to the season with just one point on the board from their early league campaign, leaving them rock bottom, and in the days before the Bexhill match they parted company with their manager.

For the first fifteen minutes the home team held their own but then all hell was let loose in a nine minute blitz by Bexhill which saw Jaan Stanley, who had been drafted back in to the starting line up, wrap up a hat trick.

First up a good ball over the defence from Charlie Curran was picked up wide by Ryan Moir who crossed in to Jack Shonk who brought it down and Stanley shot it home. Two minutes later it was another assist from Curran that opened the door for Jaan Stanley to lob the keeper brilliantly. His third came on 22 minutes when he picked the ball up from Shonk on the right and drove into the box to squeeze a shot past the keeper from a narrow angle.

Bexhill’s travelling supporters were willing the clubs central midfielder Kyle Holden to get his name on the score sheet when he got his head down with the ball and broke through the defence only to see his shot smash back off the post.

On 41 minutes Lancing were reduced to ten men when Stanley was taken out by a reckless two footer and after consulting the lino it was decided by the ref that it merited a straight red. Fortunately the Bexhill man was up after some treatment and within a minute he had turned provider, setting up Ryan Moir who whipped in another great strike across the keeper which went in after clipping the post.

On the stroke of half time Lancing pulled a goal back, with Kane Louis bringing down a cross and crashing the ball past Stef Akras into the top of the net. Just after the break the home side reduced the deficit further when an error at the back allowed them to break through the Pirates defensive lines and chalk up a second.

Any faint hope that Lancing might have had of clawing their way back into the game was extinguished a couple of minutes later when Charlie Curran made no mistake after being set up by a beautifully weighted pass from Max Hollobone. The game went into a period of relative calm for the next twenty five minutes and wasn’t until the 85th that a fierce drive on the volley from Dale Penn was touched on its way into the net by Jack Shonk.

Bexhill weren’t finished yet and were on the front foot till the end and the Pirates were rewarded in injury time when Will Saunders, back into the squad after injury, wrapped things up in extra time with a lovely finish for the seventh goal.

It was a thoroughly professional performance by Bexhill and sets them up nicely for their next home came on Saturday against high-flying Horsham YM when the “Football For A Fiver” offer should see a bumper crowd down at the Polegrove.