Seventeen from Lewes AC take on the trails in Weald Challenge Half Marathon

Seventeen Lewes Athletic Club members took to the Sussex countryside's scenic trails on Sunday 8th June to compete in the Weald Challenge Half Marathon, a popular event that follows parts of the Wealdway and Vanguard Way through rolling hills, irregularly shaped fields and ancient woodlands.

The event, known for its inclusive and relaxed atmosphere, offers a generous five-hour time limit, making it ideal for runners of all levels. Despite the testing terrain, the Lewes AC team delivered impressive performances.

Gina Wilkinson led the club's results and claimed the impressive title of first woman overall, finishing in an outstanding 1:41:02 and securing 15th place overall. Just ahead of her was Richard Docwra, finishing 14th overall at 1:40:58, placing 4th in his age category.

Another notable performance came from Sarah Robinson, who finished in 2:16:22, claiming first place in the V60 category, underlining Lewes AC's strong representation across the age spectrum.

Celebrating a fantastic achievement, Sarah Robinson shows off her winner's plate for leading the V60 field

Philip Westbury, Chair of Lewes AC, praised the club's turnout and performances: "We're incredibly proud of all our runners who participated in the Weald Challenge. Trail events like this test strength and ability to adapt to changing terrain, and our members showed both in abundance. It's fantastic to see such strong individual performances across the age categories and even better to see so many club members enjoying the day together."

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.