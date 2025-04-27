Seventh heaven for the Dean

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
East Dean fired in seven goals in their attempt to stay in division one for another year.

Martin Lawrence got the first for The Dean when he smashed home from Olly Goff's cross.

It was Lawrence's time to repay the favour as he put Goff through on goal and the winger placed the ball into the corner.

Lawrence had another great effort on goal but his shot hit the bar.

Half time East Preston 0-2 East Dean.

The second half was as exciting as the first and Steven Metcalf made it three.

East Preston did pull one back with a neat shot from inside the box.

It didn't take long before the lead was extended thanks to James Crane.

30 seconds later Lawrence got his second and The Dean's fifth.

It was becoming apparent that every attack East Dean had they were causing a threat and the goals kept flowing.

Crane added two penalties in quick concession to give the away side a well deserved 7-1 victory.

