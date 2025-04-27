Seventh heaven for the Dean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Dean fired in seven goals in their attempt to stay in division one for another year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lawrence got the first for The Dean when he smashed home from Olly Goff's cross.

It was Lawrence's time to repay the favour as he put Goff through on goal and the winger placed the ball into the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence had another great effort on goal but his shot hit the bar.

Tell us your team news.

The second half was as exciting as the first and Steven Metcalf made it three.

East Preston did pull one back with a neat shot from inside the box.

It didn't take long before the lead was extended thanks to James Crane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

30 seconds later Lawrence got his second and The Dean's fifth.

It was becoming apparent that every attack East Dean had they were causing a threat and the goals kept flowing.

Crane added two penalties in quick concession to give the away side a well deserved 7-1 victory.