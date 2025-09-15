Shiver Me Timbers: Worthing Women defeated by Bristol Rovers

In heavy rain and a swirling wind, an injury-ravaged Worthing Women were eventually well beaten by Bristol Rovers.

Oceana Adams in for Jess Faires was the only change from the team which initially took to the pitch in last week’s league cup tie with Fulham. Summer signing Grace Jarrett could also finally take her competitive place amongst the substitutes, after recovering from a pre-season knock.

The Pirates got off to a good start thanks to Layah Douglas finding Annys Turner in the penalty area, only for her to fire over the bar before Turner turned provider by way of a low, fizzing delivery that narrowly evaded Chloe Bassett at the far post.

Sadly, the hosts’ injury jinx had already struck by then, with the unfortunate Adams going down with no one around her and limping off a few minutes later.

Just to rub salt in the wounds, Rovers went in front shortly afterwards thanks to Meg Jarvis breaking through Red’s defensive barrier and, despite seeing her first shot saved by Ella Hunkin, was able to gobble up the rebound.

Worthing had played well in the opening forty-five, regardless of the score and Lauren Amerena led the charge as she drove into the box and tested travelling netminder Georgina Hunt.

However, a ruthless Rovers really had the bit between their teeth and soon doubled their advantage. Turner broke clear on the left and reached the byline before putting the ball on a plate for the predatory Jarvis to bag her brace.

Guests’ Captain Rianne Bourne-Hallett then caused problems from a corner that required Hunkin to punch clear from under her own crossbar, as they looked to put the game to bed early.

Hunkin came to the rescue again when she used her fists to clear the danger that had occurred via the same player, this time floating over a free-kick that was returned with interest and headed off the line by Amerena.

Rebels almost pulled one back, once Skipper Holly Talbut-Smith had embarked on an excellent run that deserved a goal at the end of it. Amber Hazelwood threaded an inch-perfect pass through to Amerena - by now on the left - and was inches away from applying the decisive touch, only for Hunt to gather at the near post.

Laila Malcolm suffered a whack to the ribs which forced her withdrawal five minutes before the break, as the homesters’ injury woes continued.

Presumably having run over a black cat or two, the Gas Girls then went and made it three, following Bassett’s attempt being beaten out by Hunkin and seeing her next effort hit the top of the goalframe before Turner made it third time lucky by converting from close range.

Several minutes of stoppage time also proved enough for a match-defining fourth, courtesy of first in Pirates’ colours for Abbey Hateley. Charging down the left wing, her low, drilled shot found the bottom corner.

The second period saw the heavens open and a little prayer offered up to the footballing gods.

It wasn’t until the midway point of the half that Thierry-Jo Gauvain’s ball over the top set Turner galloping towards the target, where a brilliantly-timed tackle by Talbut-Smith prevented further damage being caused.

Worthing’s luck might have changed when Hunt dropped a clanger and needed teammate Gauvain to bail her out by blocking Jasmine Smith, on the edge of the eighteen yard box.

Having recovered their composure however Rovers added to their tally, as sub Ruby Scahill delivered a tempting ball into the mixer, Hunkin initially denied Jarvis, though Hateley fired back across goal for the number nine to make no mistake second time around and duly complete her hat-trick.

A few minutes further on and Hunkin did well to divert the danger via a well-placed boot, when the ball skipped up horribly off the slick surface in front of her.

Typically though, that only seemed to irk the Bristolians and, less than sixty seconds later, Jarvis buried another opening to begin a route to a second treble of the afternoon.

Five minutes from the end of a harsh lesson for the host club, the usually unflappable Hunkin allowed the ball to slip from her grasp under pressure, with Mia South briefly sacrificing her own personal safety when she came into close contact with the upright, to avoid Jarvis netting again.

Never giving up though, Smith thought she might score after she challenged custodian Hunt and appeared to be brought down just inside the box by Gauvain.

An unmoved referee refused pleas for a penalty, paving the way for Jarvis to increase both her and her team’s tally by tapping in a presentable opportunity in the dying embers.

As if that wasn’t enough, MJ smashed home her second hat-trick of the match in added time, after replacement Emily Bayliss had held off the close attentions of fellow sub Keira Morris and there was still enough left on the clock for the unfortunate Talbut-Smith to get the final touch on the recently introduced Amelie Gould’s centre.