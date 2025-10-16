Shoreham Rowers pull off a South Coast coup

Not only have the club’s juniors won two South Coast rowing championship titles in one season, they made a clean sweep of every junior title on their way to picking up one of those trophies.

Victory at the Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) Championships showcased Shoreham’s dominance of the local rowing scene across Sussex and Kent.

The youngsters competed against nine other clubs stretching from Southsea to Herne Bay at 10 regattas this year, and won every age category on offer: J16 Men, J16 Women J14 Mixed. They lifted the overall ‘Junior Aggregate’ trophy with 125 points over Herne Bay’s 77 points.

Not content with the regional win, Shoreham’s 18-and-unders went on to scoop the ‘big one’ at the South Coast Rowing Championships, against clubs from Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Hampshire, as well as Sussex and Kent.

Shoreham were crowned the most successful club in the Junior coxed Fours and Quad events, with wins in the Men’s J16 and J18 securing the Pat Sherwin Memorial Trophy for the first time since it was first presented in 2007. Shoreham amassed 17 points to Shanklin’s 7.5 points and Totnes’ 5 points.

The South Coast Rowing Championships in Plymouth also saw in an incredible individual performance from 14 year-old Dewi Merlo, who powered to victory in the Men’s J14 single sculls, the first Shoreham rower to have ever claimed this title.

It wasn’t only the juniors who had a rip-roaring season on the sea this year; Shoreham’s adult squads claimed plenty of victories too.

The senior squad claimed both the CARA ‘Grand Aggregate’ and CARA League with 994 league points over closest rivals Herne Bay on 759 points and Eastbourne taking third place on the podium with 407 points. Shoreham’s super strong women’s squad also lifted the ‘Women’s Aggregate’ trophy.

At the South Coast Rowing Championships, the Women’s Masters Four and Women’s Junior Four both grabbed gold. Katie Crouch pulled off a stunning victory in in the Women’s Novice single sculls, while Tom Faith triumphed in the Men’s Masters single sculls.

Adam Bates, President of the Coast Amateur Rowing Association, and Head Coach of Shoreham Juniors Squad said: “Last year was Shoreham’s most successful season to date, so at the start of this year we were definitely ambitious. But we have ended the season in an even better place that we could have hoped for.

“That’s down to our young people being incredibly dedicated to the sport and training hard all year round to achieve this season’s successes,” Mr Bates added.

But Shoreham’s juniors are not resting on their laurels: “We have a packed schedule of training and racing coming up over the winter and spring,” he said.

“The juniors are competing in river races this autumn and our second annual rowing camp, on the Thames in April, has been extended to three days in 2026. From there we’ll launch into a run of river and coastal races at local, regional and national levels, that will hopefully add some new silverware to the cabinet as well as give our young people some fantastic life experiences.”

