Shoreham Rowing Regatta success for Bexhill rowers

Bexhill Rowing Club travelled to Shoreham beach for the first round of the 2025 Coastal Amateur Rowing season. Tricky cross winds provided uncomfortable rowing conditions so the rowers that could deal with these best would have the upper hand. Bexhill scored two wins, two thirds and many points scoring positions.

The first win was in the Men’s Junior Senior fours. Carrying on from the pre season Viking Shield regatta the Bexhill crew of Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Clive Bingham, Byron Cramp & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell came away four boat lengths ahead of the nearest competition.

Bexhill entered a second crew of John Molton, Chris Golding, Phil McCorry, Nick McCorry & cox Darren Mitchell. Despite not rowing together previously they had a great race to come home in third place.

Bexhill’s second win came in the Men’s Double Sculls. Newly formed for this regatta, Byron Cramp and Herbie Molton combined to win over many more experienced boats.

Men's Double Sculls Winners (L to R) Herbie Molton, Byron Cramp

Nick McCorry scored a third place in the Men’s Junior Sculls narrowly missing out on second by a few feet.

Bexhill then had a string of fourth place finishes. The Men’s Novice Four crew of Noah Landau, Ben Lacey (in his first ever race), Digby Cramp, Chris Golding did well in the difficult conditions in what was a large and competitive field.

The winning Men’s Junior Fours also went out in the Senior Fours race, obtaining Bexhill’s second fourth place.

Bexhill’s final fourth was in the Men’s Senior Sculls, with Phil MCorry battling hard right to the line.

Mens Junior Senior Fours winners (L to R) Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Byron Cramp, Clive Bingham

Bexhill’s final results of the day were a pair of fifth places, a seventh and an eighth.

In the women’s Novice Fours Ceri Wilkinson, Tiannah Macey, Lizzie Pannell & Sarah Reader came home a creditable fifth against nine other crews. This was a good result as the combination had never rowed with each other until the race.

The Men’s Junior Four of Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, John Molton, Chris Golding & cox Phil McCorry in only their second row together beat four other crews to claim two valuable league points.

Seb Ward battled away in the tricky conditions to come home seventh in Men’s Novice Sculls.

The Novice Ladies of Tiannah Macey, Alex Dickson, Lizzie Pannell & Sarah reader were entered in the next status above and finished eighth, again not having rowed in that combination before the day and against more experienced crews.

The next round is Sunday, May 25 in Folkestone where Bexhill will be booking to build on these initial results with their home Regatta Sunday 15th June not too far away.