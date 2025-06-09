Shoreham seize control of Brodie Tray by defeating Worthing Pavilion

Shoreham improved their record in the Brodie Tray to six wins from seven matches on June 6, defeating a visiting team from Worthing Pavilion by 79 shots to 42 to earn eight of the 10 points.

The hosts' only Brodie defeat so far this season was at the hands of Pavilion, a 68-57 reverse, but the runaway league leaders exacted revenge by winning three of the four games on their green at Buckingham Park.

Malcolm Gardiner and Simon Warr registered Pavilion's one success in the pairs. They had to be at their best to overcome Marion Hoggen and Ron Wallace, who were never trailing in the first 17 ends. Shoreham moved five shots clear on the 15th but a three on the next, followed by a two and a single on the last gave Pavilion a precious 13-12 win.

David Berry's rink of Chris Cheeseman, Pavilion's Brodie captain, and Bryan Bodicoat led by seven shots against Dave Hoggen after nine ends. The visitors managed only one more shot, however, as Shoreham stormed back to win 21-13.

Tina Redman, Terry Edmonson, Nour Dissem and skip Ian Slater took 10 ends that garnered 11 shots against Kim Hudson's rink, not enough with Shoreham scoring four threes and a four to gain a 20-11 victory.

Brian Jones, Pam Duffield and Richard Krupa found Roy Webb's line-up too hot to handle in the other triples game. The hosts took 14 ends in a one-sided encounter they won 26-5.

Even at this early stage of the season, Shoreham are the team to catch, standing on 56 points. All their nine rivals have at least one game in hand, including second-placed Pavilion on 31 points, but Shoreham are on course to go one better than in 2024, when they finished as runners-up to Southwick.