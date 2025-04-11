Silver Fox over 50s men’s singles final at Hampden Park Tennis Club

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:48 BST
The Silver Fox over 50s men’s singles finals was finally played on Sunday April 6th, after postponement due to several injuries

Jez Bennett triumphed over Simon Gent in a long close match settled in a third set championship tiebreak. The score was 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to Jez.

The match was played in delightful sunshine in front of an appreciative audience. Jez turned the tables on Simon to take the title for the first time.

