Silver Fox over 50s men’s singles final at Hampden Park Tennis Club
The Silver Fox over 50s men’s singles finals was finally played on Sunday April 6th, after postponement due to several injuries
Jez Bennett triumphed over Simon Gent in a long close match settled in a third set championship tiebreak. The score was 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to Jez.
The match was played in delightful sunshine in front of an appreciative audience. Jez turned the tables on Simon to take the title for the first time.