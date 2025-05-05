Six of the best for Billingshurst Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billingshurst bowlers travelled to Felbridge to play only their third fixture against a very strong home side. The previous encounters have resulted in one win apiece.

This game, however, will go down in the record books not for who lost or won, but the fact for the first time since the late 70s a Billingshurst Bowling Club friendly match would be played across six rinks with 36 players on the green.

In recent times, to have a five-triple game is rare thing, but to have a six-triple game is unheard of, so it was a credit to both sides to agree to field a full green, with several players playing out of position in a higher role just to ensure that the outright winner was Lawn Bowls itself

The actual result of a 20-shot win for the home side will not be the lasting memory, but the sight of every rink in use, will be for some time to come. Final score Felbridge 100 Billingshurst 80.

Billingshurst Bowlers

Burgess Hill 66 Billingshurst 50

A bit of a disappointing afternoon for the Billingshurst Bowlers as they travelled to their second away fixture of the weekend. With a cold wind blowing, a tricky green and an opposition full of County players this was always going to be a tough ask.

However, with Billingshurst fielding some new players and others in higher roles, they stuck to their task. As the teams went in at the halfway point for a hot cup of tea the home team were only seven shots ahead. The second half began well and the away side began to find their form, unfortunately the last few ends proved to be decisive resulting in a win for the home side.