Six of the best for Yapton

Southbourne 2, Yapton 6 West Sussex League, Division 3S

After an evenly-fought first half, Yapton pulled away for a comfortable victory, with 16-year-old Luke Waters giving an outstanding display at centre-half.

An own goal, then Eddie Manwill and Tom Legge gave Yapton a 3-2 interval lead and after the break, Rhys Harwood and Frazer Beaumont (2) were also on target.

Milland 0, Yapton Res 1, Div 3C

Yapton spurned a number of chances before Ethan Tague let fly with an unstoppable 30-yarder on the hour for the decider.

One chance for each side had touches of drama. First, the Milland 'keeper rushed out of his area to kick clear, the ball struck Jacob Payne a terrific blow on the head and bounced inches wide of what would have been an incredible goal.

Then Yapton goakeeper Jake Dean tried to punch clear, the ball did not go far enough and Dean was forced into a thrilling diving save.