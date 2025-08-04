Sixteen year-old Theo fires Bexhill to FA Cup victory and writes his name in the record books

A goal from 16 year-old Theo Coombs fired Bexhill United into the next round of the FA Cup, securing the club a home tie with Raynes Park Vale and a chance to make FA Cup history.

Bexhill had gone in 1-0 down at the break after opponents Sheerwater dominated the first half. A leveller from Jack Shonk set the Pirates on the road to victory in the second half as Bexhill came out fighting with Ryan Moir adding a second and Coombs sealing the deal with the Pirates running out three one winners.

Theo Coombs has also written his own name into the record books, becoming the youngest ever Bexhill United goal scorer and one of the youngest few to hit the net in the long and illustrious history of the FA Cup.

Bexhill have never progressed beyond the preliminary rounds of the FA Cup before and now have a chance to make club history with the Raynes Park Vale home game in a fortnights times.

Theo Coombs in FA Cup action against Sheerwater

Bexhill manager Jay Skinner-Swain said: “Our first half performance wasn’t good enough by all accounts, our distances out of possession were way off, the assertiveness in both phases wasn’t good enough either. We deserved to be down at half time.

"Second half, our performance improved ten fold. The sort of display that we have pieced together over pre-season and looked more like the Bexhill team that we want to see.

"Charlie Curran deserved his man of the match accolades for an outstanding performance and congrats to our five new debutants including new youngest goal scorer, Theo Coombs.

"Our attention now turns to Midhurst & Easebourne as we aim to get our league campaign off to a good start.”