Sizzling performances from Hastings AC Juniors

On the hottest day of the year, the Maidstone & Medway Open saw some blazing performances from the rising stars of Hastings AC, with athletes delivering personal bests, podium finishes, and standout efforts across the board.

Ivy Craig, one of the club’s most promising young talents, stormed to victory in her U13 200m heat with an impressive time of 26.8 seconds, marking her as a name to watch in the sprints.

Lucienne Simiss-Day continued her consistent form in the 800m, finishing 3rd in a competitive field and equalling her PB of 2:28 – a brilliant show of strength and focus.

In the 1500m, twin brothers Caleb and Cobey Buckley were both seeded in the fastest race and rose to the challenge with grit and determination. Caleb unleashed a powerful sprint finish to claim 9th place in 5:05, while Cobey surged ahead to 5th, smashing his personal best with a time of 4:53 – an outstanding achievement for the 12-year-olds. Cobey also impressed in the field, finishing 6th in the Javelin with a throw of 20.8 metres.

Meanwhile, at the Robertsbridge Midsummer Run, Hastings juniors tackled the trails with determination in the 5k event. Marcy Page led the way, finishing as 1st Junior Female in 23:44, while Isla Frere-Smith secured 5th Junior Female in 25:57. Alfie Gofton also delivered a standout performance, finishing 10th Junior Boy and shaving an incredible 2 minutes 30 seconds off his time from last year.

These performances reflect not only the talent but the resilience of Hastings AC's junior athletes. Competing in intense heat and tough conditions, they continue to push boundaries and show exceptional promise for the season ahead.