Slinfold Golf & Country Club hosts junior open golf championship

A golf and country club near Horsham has hosted for the first time a Junior Open Golf Championship, which saw 40 juniors compete, and the four who were crowned champions now qualify for the Justin Rose Daily Telegraph Championship.

The day-long competition was supported by Sussex County Junior Golf and was part of the Sussex Order of Merit, as well as a qualifier for the Justin Rose Daily Telegraph Championship. Open to boys and girls under 18, the day entailed a gross and handicap competition over the 18-hole parkland course.

The Handicap Champion was George Brooker, from Slinfold Golf & Country Club with a net 66 and the gross champion was Oscar Tollit, from Piltdown Golf Club. Both now qualify for the Justin Rose Daily Telegraph leaderboard, together with Darci Lewis-Bradbury, from West Hove Golf Club and Millie Lynsdale-Nock, from Horsham Golf & Fitness, who were the best placed girls for gross and net respectively.

This special Junior Golf Championship is another investment example Slinfold Golf & Country Club has been making in its junior golf training programme recently and complements the Club’s overall golf facilities. This includes a 6,424-yard 18-hole golf course, 9-hole golf course, putting area, and large floodlit 18-bay driving range featuring Trackman® ball tracking technology, which can be booked by non-members.

Some of the junior golfers competing in the Junior Open Golf Championship at Slinfold Golf & Country Club

In the past year, the number of junior golf members has more than doubled, with a quarter of these now achieving a handicap to play in local competitions. For the first time in many years, three juniors have been selected for the under-14 Sussex Academy, and one chosen to represent Sussex under-13s. The Club now runs one of the largest junior competitions in West Sussex, with well-established weekly junior competitions and an annual Club Championship.

To help encourage children to be active in sport and open up golf to all abilities and backgrounds, the Club has also been developing and running taster days for under-10s in local schools, with over 150 students attending to date. A partnership with one school has been so well-received that it has now led to an after-school golf club starting for the first time.

The Club also holds golf camps for juniors in the Easter and school summer holidays, which frequently sell out in record time.

Will O’Halloran, PGA Trainee Professional at Slinfold Golf & Country Club comments:“This Junior Open Golf Championship was a fantastic success. I get great enjoyment and excitement watching our juniors develop from our initial coaching through to club competitions, on to Sussex Open events and eventually representing the county. I can’t wait to see how these champions and our other young golfers continue to progress.”

To become a junior member of the golf club, either visit the club or call 01403 791154. Further details are also available at www.slinfoldclub.co.uk