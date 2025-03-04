Bright blue skies and spring-like conditions greeted competitors, with a light easterly breeze creating a pleasant, if occasionally challenging, sailing environment.

The Fast and Medium Fleets were set a trapezoid course, providing an excellent spectacle for spectators watching from CYC’s garden. Meanwhile, the Slow Fleet sailed a triangle course carefully placed to avoid the marina channel.

In Race 5, all fleets got away cleanly on the first start. In the Fast Fleet, the positioning of the second mark combined with some awkward headers made life difficult for the front runners, forcing them to drop spinnakers and claw their way back upwind to round the mark. Later boats found themselves on a more favourable angle and managed to round cleanly.

The Merlin Rockets asserted their dominance. The Phantom fleet also held their own, securing second and seventh, while Terry Hunt’s Blaze broke into the top ten.

The Medium Fleet saw an incredibly close finish, with the top three separated by less than 30 seconds on corrected time. Rob and Gemma Burridge in their 2000 took the win with 40:36, just ahead of Thomas Knight and Sam Machell in the RS Feva XL, who finished in 40:52. Alex Butler, sailing a Solo, recorded 40:55.

For Race 6, the second mark was moved to create a broader reach. This allowed the spinnaker boats to comfortably fly their kites.

In the Fast Fleet, the leading Merlin Rockets were inseparable, rounding the marks together. The Merlin Rockets swept the top four places, further underlining their dominance in the conditions. Tim Blackmore, sailing his Devoti D-One, also had a strong race, finishing in fifth.

In the Medium Fleet, Nicholas and Biddy Colbourne, sailing their GP14, took the win with a corrected time of 29:34. John Derbyshire, racing in his RS Aero 7, claimed second with 31:31, while Rob and Gemma Burridge third with 31:45. The RS Aero 7 fleet performed particularly well, with John Derbyshire and Mark Riddington finishing second and fourth.

The Slow Fleet was dominated by Ted and Ian Dobson in their Mirror D/H, winning both races Charlie Hunt, sailing an RS Tera Pro, showed excellent consistency with two second places.

After six races, in the Fast Fleet, the Merlin Rockets are in control, occupying the top four spots. Chris Gould and Sophie Mackle (Occasionally Livvy Bell) lead with three first places. Tim Saxton and Holly McArthur have two second places and a third. The top ten in the Fast Fleet feature a healthy mix of boats, including Finns, Phantoms, RS400s, and RS300s.

The Medium Fleet is a close battle between Rob and Gemma Burridge, Nicholas and Biddy Colbourne and Alex Butler. Rob and Gemma Burridge have had a near-perfect series, with three first places from the four races they have sailed, leaving them holding a strong lead.

The 2000 class is well represented. Across the fleet, a diverse range of classes including Solos, RS Aeros, Supernovas, and GP14s are all competing well and keeping the competition wide open.

The Final Snowflake races are this Sunday, 11am start/

1 . Contributed Merlins make a spectacular sight Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Rob & Gemma Burridge Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Merlin tacking Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Nick and Biddy Colbourne Photo: Submitted