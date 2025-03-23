So close to clean sweep as Worthing Pavilion beat nearest neighbours

Tell us your team news.

Worthing Pavilion enjoyed a thumping victory in their mixed friendly against Tarring Priory, claiming three of the four triples games and winning on aggregate by an impressive 96-52.

The outcome proved the advantage of being able to bowl almost every day on the club's indoor rinks once the summer season is over, especially when facing formidable local rivals.

Priory are runaway champions of the Indoor Outdoor League run by Worthing IBC from October to March, winning 16 of their 18 games.

Top rink in the friendly went to Archie Davis, Allan Banks and skip Richard Krupa, the friendlies captain at Pavilion. They scored heavily from start to finish, registering three fours and a five in a 33-7 win against John Schools's triple.

Bryan Bodicoat, Teresa McLaughlin and skip John Winkley trailed 6-2 after six of the 18 ends against Ray Bancroft's trio but turned the tide with a burst of six, four, three, one and two. A five on the 14th sealed the deal, with Pavilion eventually winning 25-13.

Linda Carter, Geoff Pratt and skip Ken Chapman scored a four on the third end to take the lead for the first time against Ray Baker's team. The visitors regained the advantage twice before a run of three, five, two from the 12th end put Pavilion seven up. The last four ends were shared in a 21-14 victory.

David Gilbert, David Berry and Warwick Davis were involved in the tightest game. Facing Emilio DiPietro's team of Phil Saunders and Roy Barclay, Pavilion took the lead three times in the first half.

Priory then scored a two and a five to go six clear. The hosts drew level with a three on the penultimate end before Priory scored a single on the last to win 18-17.

