Soft going makes Mannings Heath's Mina hard to beat

Mannings Heath ladies who had won at least one of this year's stableford competitions contested their Finals Day under rare autumn sunshine but on a very wet Waterfall course offering no fairway run.

Mina Burton, off 15, the lowest handicap in the field, showed she meant business with two opening pars and used all her skill and experience subsequently to score points on every hole before signing for an excellent 34 points.

Another doughtly campaigner, Rosemary Martin, took second place with a battling 30 and Debs Battle was third with 28.