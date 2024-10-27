Soft going makes Mannings Heath's Mina hard to beat

By Bo Hooper
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 07:33 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mannings Heath ladies who had won at least one of this year's stableford competitions contested their Finals Day under rare autumn sunshine but on a very wet Waterfall course offering no fairway run.

Mina Burton, off 15, the lowest handicap in the field, showed she meant business with two opening pars and used all her skill and experience subsequently to score points on every hole before signing for an excellent 34 points.

Another doughtly campaigner, Rosemary Martin, took second place with a battling 30 and Debs Battle was third with 28.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice