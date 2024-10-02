South Saxons Men's 1s triumph in local showdown as weekend delivers thrilling hockey action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Saxons Men's 1s secured their second league win of the season, while other teams saw mixed fortunes in an action-packed weekend.

Despite a number of games being postponed at Horntye Park Sports Complex, South Saxons Hockey Club still enjoyed a busy weekend of hockey. With the Ladies 1s and Men’s 3s matches rescheduled, the spotlight was on the remaining fixtures.

The standout match saw South Saxons Men’s 1s face off against the Men’s 2s in a highly anticipated league encounter. The Men’s 1s emerged victorious with a 5-2 win, pushing them to second place in the league with a perfect record of 6 points from two games. The Men’s 2s fought valiantly but were ultimately outmatched.

Elsewhere, South Saxons Men’s 4s travelled to Bedes School to take on Hailsham Men’s 2s. In a tightly contested match, Hailsham managed a narrow 1-0 victory. South Saxons’ defencse held strong thanks to a goal-line save from M. Bate and outstanding performances from D. Ford and G. Cooper. Goalkeeper E. Carr-Taylor who was named Star Player for his efforts between the posts.

South Saxons Ladies 2s Squad

South Saxons Men’s 5s had an eventful game against Crawley Men’s 4s, scoring their first goals of the season in a thrilling 3-4 loss. P. Merison opened the scoring for Saxons with a goal from a penalty corner while O. Cornelius found the backboard twice. J. Rowland’s tenacity earned him Star Player and this game also marked a South Saxons’ debut for new player G. Blogg.

South Saxons Ladies 2s continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 4-1 victory over Hailsham Ladies 3s. Sitting atop the league table with 6 points from two games, the Ladies 2s look set for a strong campaign. Goals came from R. Mason, A. Holt, P. Tucker, and B. Cooper, as the team aims for back-to-back promotions.

Finally, the last adult team game of the weekend was the Back2Hockey squad who played a thrilling match against Tunbridge Wells Mixed Team. The game swung back and forth before a late penalty flick handed Tunbridge Wells a 3-2 win. South Saxons’ goals both came from J. Heafield with C. Merison named Star Player for her superb performance.

In the junior section, South Saxons’ Bows faced a tough challenge against Horsham. Travelling without a goalkeeper due to illness, the Bows found themselves quickly down 5-0. Horsham lent a goalkeeper to South Saxons for the remainder of the match but continued to dominate. Despite the eventual 11-3 loss, the Bows fought back with late goals from G. Sabbage, D. Darkins, and A. Cole.

Meanwhile, the Arrows secured a 3-0 victory against St. Francis with L. Patel bagging a two goals and I. Buss adding a third. A confident performance capped off a weekend filled with highs and lows for South Saxons Hockey Club.