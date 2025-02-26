In a dramatic display of determination and tactical acumen, South Saxons Men’s 5s, who have occupied the lower rungs of the 14-team South East Martlet’s Division 4 this season, produced a stunning 4-1 victory over Worthing Men’s 6s.

Coming into the game riding a four-match undefeated streak post-Christmas, which included a 3–0 win over Lewis Men’s 6s, a hard-fought 1–0 victory against Crawley Men’s 4s, a 3–2 triumph over Eastbourne Men’s 5s and a 1–1 draw with Crowborough Men’s 3s, the Saxons were eager to build on their newfound momentum.

Captain Tim Laughton led the charge, bringing along new faces like Jay Dann-Finch, marking his debut for the club, and Ben Sturtivant, in his second outing for South Saxons.

Reinforcements in the form of Peter Klein and Garry Copper further bolstered the side, with Coach Oli Cornelius providing strategic guidance from the sidelines.

The match opened under a cloud of early nerves for the Saxons. Despite dominating possession for the first ten minutes, Worthing struck first with a swift counter-attack that caught the Saxons off guard.

However, any lapse was shortlived as South Saxons quickly regained their composure. A well-worked penalty corner in Worthing’s territory saw a rapid injection of play, and Andrew Rowland capitalised on the goal line with a deflection to register his Saxon’s first goal of the match (and Andrew Rowlands fifth goal of the season) and restore parity.

With the score locked at 1-1, the Saxons maintained relentless pressure throughout the remainder of the first half which ended with a series of penalty corners for Worthing that were effectively thwarted by keeper Billy Whizz and the steadfast defensive efforts of Ollie Bridges and Quentin Hulley. A spirited team talk at half-time by Laughton and Cornelius set the stage for a commanding second half.

The second half saw the Saxons escalate their attack further. Another penalty corner produced a clinical straight shot onto the backboard, giving South Saxons a 2-1 lead. The momentum continued as Captain Tim Laughton himself found the back of the goal shortly thereafter, deflecting a ball hit into Worthing’s D to extend the lead to 3-1.

The crescendo came when a sweeping pass from midfield threaded through to Dan Chamberlain and Jay Dann-Finch. In a tense 2-on-1 situation, Chamberlain's smart play around the keeper enabled Dann-Finch to slot the ball home into an open goal and seal the victory at 4-1.

This win propelled the South Saxons Men’s 5s up two places in the league to 11th place, while the impressive performance has marked their fifth undefeated game in succession. Phoenix Brampton was rightly awarded man of the match for his rock-solid display in midfield, contributing both defensively and in attack.

From heavy defeats of 8-0 and 16-1 early in the season to a turnaround featuring four wins and a draw over their past five games (with 12 goals scored and only 4 conceded), South Saxons Men’s 5s have rewritten their narrative.

This revitalised team includes several promising new players and beginners who have joined the club this season such as Adrian Evans, Joshua Storey, Mike Collett, Ed Money, Theo Trew, and Sylvain Regereau; all fast emerging as a force to be reckoned with in local amateur hockey.