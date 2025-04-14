Southdown Under 8s crowned Crawley League Cup champions
The young side put in a fantastic performance thrilling parents, supporters and neutrals alike with their enthusiastic and skilful football.
Southdown got off to a great start mesmerising the opposition to earn a 3-0 lead at halftime. If anyone thought that was job done they were mistaken. Maidenbower fought hard to get the game back to 3-3 early in the second half.
More experienced players may have forgiven if they had allowed their heads to drop but these Southdown kids never say quit and they kept their composure to the end grabbing a last minute winner as penalty's loomed.
Man of the match Alex claimed a hat-trick but this was a complete team performance with everyone contributing to the win.
The season has been a monumental one for the Southdown Under 8s as they went through their first season of league football with only one loss on their record. To cap it off with a last minute Cup win was a fitting way to bow out on the season.