Southern Vipers call-up caps a perfect summer for Emily Windsor

Emily Windsor admits receiving a Southern Vipers call-up has capped a perfect summer.

All-rounder Windsor, who is from Portsmouth, was a key part of Hampshire’s maiden County Championship win earlier this year.

Cricket

And despite narrowly missing out on the original 15-man Vipers squad, the Havant and Hursley Ladies star earned a spot in the set-up for the last four Kia Super League matches as a replacement for Tash Farrant – who fractured her collarbone.

“It has been a great few weeks and that call-up has made my summer,” all-rounder Windsor said. “I personally try to get better each year but the opportunities I have got this year to be county champions and now to be in the Vipers squad is pretty special.

“The call-up came as a bit of a surprise. I was actually playing for my club team on Sunday and had a missed call from (coach) Nick Denning. I played in a warm up game for Vipers and been around the squad at the start of the competition. But there were 15 places in the squad and I wasn’t one of them and you don’t want or expect injuries.”

Windsor is now desperate to take her chances with Vipers and earn a contract ahead of the 2019 Kia Super League.

And the 21-year-old, who director of cricket Charlotte Edwards has already branded Vipers’ “lucky charm”, reckons learning from the likes of Suzie Bates and Tammy Beaumont could land her that opportunity.

Windsor said: “I have to take each season as it comes but I need to look to impress in training and do all the right things. Whether that is running on with the drinks or being around the team so that next year I can maybe get in for the whole tournament next year – I am trying to create a good energy around me.

“The international players all set an expectation which is a lot higher than the county or club stuff. You are always learning from them and watching them in the nets like how cleanly they hit the ball and the options they take.

“Sometimes it is surreal that you are around those type of players. Even things like listening into conversations between two of them and picking stuff up is invaluable.”

Vipers ended their six-game winless streak with an entertaining victory over Yorkshire Diamonds on Wednesday, which still gives them a slim chance of qualifying for Finals Day.

Next up is a trip to joint-leaders Western Storm on Saturday and a match up with the tournament’s top run scorer Smriti Mandhana.

“Storm are one of the strongest sides in the competition and every team has got those stars but they are beatable,” Windsor said. “We will work hard in training to have plans for the likes of Mandanha. We aren’t going to go there fearing them.

“Hopefully we catch her on a bad day and if we bowl to our plans then there is no reason we can’t get her out early.”

Danni Wyatt and Arran Brindle, who missed the Diamonds game due to personal reasons and a finger injury respectively, are likely to return.