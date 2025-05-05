Southwater bowlers come crashing down to earth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After three wins the previous week, Southwater came down to earth with three losses.
First away to Brockham the score was 68 to 76 with two winning triples.
Top was Andy Coshan, Debbie Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (27-12) with Sonia, Terry Rowell and Neil Jarvis (22-14).
Away to Lindfield the score was 55 to 73 with one winning rink Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott, Jenny Haysom and Les Andrews winning the last six ends to gain a 15-10 result.
Then away to Horsham the home side won with Southwater winning on one rink Sue Lewis, Andy Coshan (again) Debbie Jarvis and John Borasinski (17-13).
Southwater must improve their travelling ability.