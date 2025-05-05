Southwater bowlers come crashing down to earth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After three wins the previous week, Southwater came down to earth with three losses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First away to Brockham the score was 68 to 76 with two winning triples.

Top was Andy Coshan, Debbie Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (27-12) with Sonia, Terry Rowell and Neil Jarvis (22-14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away to Lindfield the score was 55 to 73 with one winning rink Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott, Jenny Haysom and Les Andrews winning the last six ends to gain a 15-10 result.

Then away to Horsham the home side won with Southwater winning on one rink Sue Lewis, Andy Coshan (again) Debbie Jarvis and John Borasinski (17-13).

Southwater must improve their travelling ability.