Southwater Bowls Club achieves a good win

Southwater travelled to Haywards Heath for a Mid Sussex league match. A good win and 8 points were achieved winning 2 of the 3 rinks.

Top rink was Vanessa Mellor, Tim Gander, Alan Parker andDavid Kent (26-10) with Debbie Coshan, David Harris, Jenny Haysom and Judith Hitchman (20-10). In the John Spriggs league at home to Uckfield all 10 points were won with the 3 rinks winning.

Best was Dee Blanchard, Graham White, Brian French and Peter Curd (28-10 with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (22-10) with Mair Williams, Andy Coshan, Mike Skipp and John Borasinski taking the last end to win 12-11.

A friendly at Arundel was won by 2 shots 62 to 60. Top rink was Jenny Haysom, David Chadburn, Pauline Scott and Debbie Jarvis (26-18) with Jackie Merchant, Sarah Chadburn, Kevin Lewis and Neil Jarvis (13-9)