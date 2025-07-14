Southwater Bowls Club has win over Crawley Town
In the Mid Sussex league at Crawley Town Southwater won 69 to 36 with 2 winning rinks and getting 8 points.
Best rink was Vanessa Mellor, Tim Gander, Alan Parker and Neil Jarvis (27-5) with Jenny Haysom, Richard Harris, Debbie Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (27-6). In the John Spriggs league Southwater away to Haywards Heath won all 3 rinks getting 10 points.with a score of 65 to 39.
Best rink was Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (25-12) withJackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (21-12) and Sue Jones, Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott and Mike Skipp (19-15).
Visiting Hangleton a win was achieved 52 to 37. Best triple was Carole Rowell, Pauline Scott and Neil Jarvis (21-12) withJean Meinertzhagen, Debbie Jarvis and Les Andrews (17-12) and Sally Gardner, Terry Rowell and Judith Hitchman914-13).
Home to Balcomber all triples won creating a score of 84 to 51.
Top scorers were Ian Cribb, Debbie Jarvis and Neil Jarvis (34-12) with Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan and Les Andrews (18-9) with Sally Gardner, Richard Harris and Martin Gardner (17-160 and Sue Jones, Mike jones and Peter Curd (15-14).
The week ended with another win against Sutton 53 to 42.