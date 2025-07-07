Southwater Bowls Club in the Mid Sussex League

Southwater travelled to Isle of Torns in the Mid Sussex league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towards the end of the match one team of Vamessa Mellor, Tim Gander , Alan Parker and Neil Jarvis won 22 to 11

The team of Debbie Coshan, Richard Harris, David Kent and Juith Hitchmnan were down 16 to 19 and the home side were holding 5 shots led when Judith played her last bowl and moved the jack to get 5 shots resulting in a 21 to 19 win and helping to secure 8 points as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the John Spriggs league against Newick all 10 points were won.

Tell us your club news.

Top rink was Mair Williams, Pauline Scott, Andy Coshan and John Borasinski (22-8) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (15-9) and Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon, Brian French and Peter Curd (17-12).