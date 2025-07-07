Southwater Bowls Club in the Mid Sussex League
Towards the end of the match one team of Vamessa Mellor, Tim Gander , Alan Parker and Neil Jarvis won 22 to 11
The team of Debbie Coshan, Richard Harris, David Kent and Juith Hitchmnan were down 16 to 19 and the home side were holding 5 shots led when Judith played her last bowl and moved the jack to get 5 shots resulting in a 21 to 19 win and helping to secure 8 points as a result.
In the John Spriggs league against Newick all 10 points were won.
Top rink was Mair Williams, Pauline Scott, Andy Coshan and John Borasinski (22-8) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (15-9) and Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon, Brian French and Peter Curd (17-12).