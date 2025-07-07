Southwater Bowls Club in the Mid Sussex League

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:18 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 10:12 BST
Southwater travelled to Isle of Torns in the Mid Sussex league.

Towards the end of the match one team of Vamessa Mellor, Tim Gander , Alan Parker and Neil Jarvis won 22 to 11

The team of Debbie Coshan, Richard Harris, David Kent and Juith Hitchmnan were down 16 to 19 and the home side were holding 5 shots led when Judith played her last bowl and moved the jack to get 5 shots resulting in a 21 to 19 win and helping to secure 8 points as a result.

In the John Spriggs league against Newick all 10 points were won.

Top rink was Mair Williams, Pauline Scott, Andy Coshan and John Borasinski (22-8) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (15-9) and Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon, Brian French and Peter Curd (17-12).

