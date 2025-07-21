Southwater Bowls Club report
Only 3 matches to report this week. In the Mid Sussex league despite losing 2 of the 3 rinks an overall win was achieved 42 to 39 thus gaining 6 points.
The winning rink was Vanessa Mellor, Tim Gander, Alan Parker and Debbie Jarvis (20-10). In the John Spriggs league against Hurstpierpoint the one winning rink could not prevent the visitors winning 55 to 37 leaving Southwater with 2 points. The winning rink was Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curc (17-12).
The match against the Horsham Indoor Club was close with the visitors winning by 4 shots reversing the 4 shot win Southwater achieved at the indoor club.
The winning triples were Dee Blanchard, Mike Jones and Judith Hitchman (23-10) and Sue Jones, Brian French and Geoff Kentish (18-14).