Southwater Bowls Club win Mid Sussex league match

Southwater Bowls Club

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwater travelled to St Francis in The Mid Sussex league and won 58 to 31 gaining 8 points.

The winning rinks were Jenny Haysom, Sam Parker, Neil Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (16-7) with Debbie Coshan, Tim Gander, Alan Parker and Debbie Jarvis (28-8). In the John Spriggs league Horsham were beaten 65 to 48 also getting 8 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning rinks were Mair Williams, Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott and Joh n Borasinski (25-18) with Sue Lewis, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (25-12).

Tell us your club news.

A friendly at Steyning resulted im a win 66 to 56. Winning teams were Debbie Coshan and Mike Jones (21-10)nSonia Gordon, Richard Harris and Debbie Jarvis (21-11) and Sally Gardner, Les Gordon and Neil Jarvis 21-10)

The annual match of Ladies versus the men was played with 5 triples each.

The Mimosa trohy was haned by our President Beryl Simmons to Peter Curd on behalf of the Men.

Away to Balcombe a win by 67 to 54 was achieved.

Best triple was Sue Lewis, Andy Coshan and Judith Hitchman (21-10) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell and Kevin Lewis (16-14) amd Jenny Hayson, Cliff Merchant and Martin Gardner (18-13)