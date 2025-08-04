Southwater Bowls Club win Mid Sussex league match

Southwater travelled to St Francis in The Mid Sussex league and won 58 to 31 gaining 8 points.

The winning rinks were Jenny Haysom, Sam Parker, Neil Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (16-7) with Debbie Coshan, Tim Gander, Alan Parker and Debbie Jarvis (28-8). In the John Spriggs league Horsham were beaten 65 to 48 also getting 8 points.

Winning rinks were Mair Williams, Andy Coshan, Pauline Scott and Joh n Borasinski (25-18) with Sue Lewis, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (25-12).

A friendly at Steyning resulted im a win 66 to 56. Winning teams were Debbie Coshan and Mike Jones (21-10)nSonia Gordon, Richard Harris and Debbie Jarvis (21-11) and Sally Gardner, Les Gordon and Neil Jarvis 21-10)

The annual match of Ladies versus the men was played with 5 triples each.

The Mimosa trohy was haned by our President Beryl Simmons to Peter Curd on behalf of the Men.

Away to Balcombe a win by 67 to 54 was achieved.

Best triple was Sue Lewis, Andy Coshan and Judith Hitchman (21-10) with Jackie Merchant, Terry Rowell and Kevin Lewis (16-14) amd Jenny Hayson, Cliff Merchant and Martin Gardner (18-13)

