There were frozen pitches and postponed matches throughout the country, but down at Oaklands Park on their 3G pitch, Southwater’s SCFL Division 2 match was on.

Southwater, who have been having a decent season, currently sit third in the league standings. Chichester started the day in eighth but wanted revenge for their 2-1 loss to Southwater back in August.

City started the game well and used the wings to attack the Southwater defence. The away team had some efforts on goal with Luke Brodie and Sam Berry coming close but by the end of the first half City were in control.

Josh Hall and Josh Castle were impressive and both got on the scoresheet for Chichester in a solid performance which put them two up by half-time.

City attack against Southwater - picture by Roger Smith

In the second half the Southwater manager made a number of substitutions in an effort to get back into the game. Unfortunately for Southwater, the commitment they showed going forward left the inevitable gaps at the back and City got their third. The instinctive Castle took his opportunity well and completed a brace for his afternoon’s work.

It wasn’t Southwater’s day, but they will learn from this and will look to improve this week when they face the league leaders Rustington.

MoM was Castle for his hard work and his two goals. Next up for Chichester City B is a tough away game at Hailsham Town.

The big freeze beat many of our local football teams – and for some, it was the second week running.

A frozen surface at East Dean

East Dean lost their game against Angmering to the icy conditions.

Unfortunately a lot of the pitch is in the shadow of the hills and doesn't get any sun. Last week's game against Hunston also fell victim to the freeze.

Temperatures should improve this week so the Dean will hope they can resume playing.

The team will continue to train during the week in preparation for a return.

Midhurst, Pagham, Selsey, Infinity and Bosham were also without games last weekend but will hope for better this week.