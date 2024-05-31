Southwater Summer Dart League

Week 5 Report

In the B Division showdown, leaders Loxwood FC visited Dog & Bacon, where Jessie Wallington's 180 helped the hosts secure a 6-3 victory and claim the top spot. Kings Head, Rudgwick, welcomed The Shelley and triumphed with a 5-4 win. Ashington Club A travelled to face The Partridge, emerging with a 7-2 win. The Coot, at the bottom, had a bye.

In the A Division, Southwater Club B, the leaders, were challenged by Kings Head Royals, who ended their unbeaten streak with a 5-4 win. Steve Collins of Southwater and Jay Labram of the Royals both scored 180s, while Dan Lake achieved a 136 finish in the Royals' victory. Tony's Old Boyz, in second place, hosted Southwater Club A and dominated with a 9-0 win. The Railway teams clashed, with the A team earning the bragging rights after a 5-4 win. Ashington Club B had a bye.