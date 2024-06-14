Southwater Summer Dart League report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Week 7 Report

At the season's midpoint, with A Division leaders Southwater Club B on a bye, the chance to claim the top spot was up for grabs. Railway B seized the opportunity, drawing level on points after an 8-1 demolition of Southwater Club A. Despite Alex Gurr, Andy Gurr, and Paul Hopkins each scoring 180s, Tony's Old Boyz fell 5-4 to their local rivals Railway A, slipping to third place. Kings Head Royals travelled to face Ashington Club B but suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat.

In the B Division, leaders Dog & Bacon widened their lead with a 6-3 home victory over Kings Head, Rudgwick. Loxwood FC, in second place, were unexpectedly defeated 6-3 by The Shelley Arms, bolstered by a 180 from Paul Williams. The Coot, languishing at the bottom, hosted Ashington Club A but ended up on the losing side of a 6-3 scoreline. The Partridge enjoyed a bye.

The Coot & Ashington Club A

Following my previous email, two venues have opted out of hosting darts following the England game. Consequently, no games will be played next week. The Ian Russell Cup & Flying Pairs are rescheduled for 27th June. The league fixtures originally set for that date will now take place on 12th September, extending the season by a week.

RESULTS

A DivisionAshington Club B 5, Kings Head Royals 4Railway B 8, Southwater Club A 1Tony's Old Boyz 4, Railway A 5Southwater Club B - Bye

B DivisionDog & Bacon 6, Kings Head Rudgwick 3The Coot 3, Ashington Club A 6The Shelley Arms 6, Loxwood FC 3The Partridge - Bye