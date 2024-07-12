Southwater Summer Dart League report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knockout & Consolation Cup Report

In the Knockout Cup, defending champions Tony's Old Boyz triumphed over Ashington Club A with a comfortable 8-1 victory, featuring a 180 from Andy Gurr. The Railway teams faced off, with the B team edging out the A team 5-4, despite Lee Burton scoring a 180 for the A team. Southwater Club A, playing at home against The Partridge and aided by Paul Clark's 104 checkout, secured a 6-3 win. Ashington Club B, hosting Southwater Club B, lost 6-3 even with Darrin Lansdale's 180.

The sole Consolation Cup match saw The Coot visit The Shelley Arms, where the latter clinched a narrow 5-4 victory, thanks to Preston Judd's 180. Alex Boxall achieved the highest checkout of the week with a 113. Kings Head, Rudgwick, Kings Head Royals, and Dog & Bacon received byes into the semi-finals. The semi-final draw for both cups will occur on 1st August during the doubles competition.

RESULTS

Southwater Club A & The Partridge

Knockout Cup Quarter Finals

Ashington Club B 3, Southwater Club B 6Railway A 4, Railway B 5Southwater Club A 6, The Partridge 3Tony's Old Boyz 8, Ashington Club A 1

Consolation Cup Quarter Final

The Shelley Arms 5, The Coot 4Kings Head Royals, Dog & Bacon, and Kings Head, Rudgwick - Byes

180s

Darrin Lansdale - Ashington Club BAndy Gurr - Tony's Old BoyzLee Burton - Railway APreston Judd - Shelley Arms

100+ Finishes

Alex Boxall - The Coot 113Paul Clark - Southwater Club A 104