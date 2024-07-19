Southwater Summer Dart League report

Week 9 Report

In the A Division, the second and third placed teams faced off as Railway B hosted Tony's Old Boyz. With Steve Adsett securing a 108 checkout, the home team triumphed 5-4. The division leaders, Southwater Club B, repeated their previous week's cup match victory over Ashington Club B with a 7-2 win, featuring a 180 from Lewis Gurney of Ashington and Gareth Syverson of Southwater, with Matt Smallwood also of Southwater achieving a 103 checkout. The bottom two teams at the start of the night, Railway A and Southwater Club A, competed, with Railway A falling 6-3 despite a 180 from Ady Davey, and Riley Darkins of Southwater Club A landing the week's highest checkout of 110. Kings Head Royals had a bye.