Southwater Summer Dart League report
In the A Division, the second and third placed teams faced off as Railway B hosted Tony's Old Boyz. With Steve Adsett securing a 108 checkout, the home team triumphed 5-4. The division leaders, Southwater Club B, repeated their previous week's cup match victory over Ashington Club B with a 7-2 win, featuring a 180 from Lewis Gurney of Ashington and Gareth Syverson of Southwater, with Matt Smallwood also of Southwater achieving a 103 checkout. The bottom two teams at the start of the night, Railway A and Southwater Club A, competed, with Railway A falling 6-3 despite a 180 from Ady Davey, and Riley Darkins of Southwater Club A landing the week's highest checkout of 110. Kings Head Royals had a bye.
In the B Division, leaders Dog & Bacon lost their perfect record, succumbing 5-4 to The Shelley. Loxwood FC narrowed their deficit to the leaders to three points after a 6-3 victory over Kings Head, Rudgwick, despite a 180 from Andy Short. The Partridge secured their second win of the season, defeating the bottom team, The Coot, 7-2. Ashington Club had a bye.
RESULTS
A DivisionAshington Club B 2, Southwater Club B 7Railway B 5, Tony's Old Boyz 4Southwater Club A 6, Railway A 3
B DivisionLoxwood FC 6, Kings Head, Rudgwick 3The Partridge 7, The Coot 2The Shelley 5, Dog & Bacon 4
180sLewis Gurney - Ashington Club BGareth Syverson - Southwater Club BAdy Davey - Railway AAndy Short - Kings Head, Rudgwick
100+ FinishesRiley Darkins - Southwater Club A 110Steve Adsett - Railway B 108Matt Smallwood - Southwater Club B 103
