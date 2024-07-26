Southwater Summer Dart League report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Week 10 Report

In the A Division, it was a clash of extremes as the leaders, Southwater Club B, hosted the bottom team, Southwater Club A. Gareth Syverson secured his fourth 180 of the season, leading the leaders to a 7-2 victory. Railway B visited Ashington Club B and, in a tightly contested match, emerged victorious 5-4, with Dave Evans scoring a 180 for the hosts. The defending champions, Tony's Old Boyz, faced off against Kings Head Royals and secured a narrow 5-4 win. Railway A had a bye.

In the B Division, with leaders Dog & Bacon on a bye, Loxwood FC seized the opportunity to overtake them by defeating the bottom team, The Coot, with an 8-1 score line, though having played one game more. The Shelley Arms travelled to compete against The Partridge and returned with an impressive 7-2 victory. Kings Head, Rudgwick, playing at home against Ashington Club A, suffered a 7-2 defeat.

This upcoming week features the doubles competition at Southwater Club, alongside the flying pairs event, which is open to players eliminated in the first round of the Ian Russell competition. The draws for the semi-finals of the Knockout & Consolation Cups will also take place. A gentle reminder for teams holding trophies from last season: please return them at least four weeks before the 12th of September.

Southwater Club B & Southwater Club A

RESULTS

A DivisionAshington Club B 4, Railway B 5Southwater Club B 7, Southwater Club A 2Tony's Old Boyz 5, Kings Head Royals 4Railway A - Bye

B DivisionKings Head, Rudgwick 2, Ashington Club A 7The Coot 1, Loxwood FC 8The Partridge 2, The Shelley 7Dog & Bacon - Bye