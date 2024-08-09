Southwater Summer Dart League report
In the B Division, a pivotal match occurred as Loxwood FC, the leaders, hosted Dog & Bacon. The visitors secured a narrow 5-4 victory, tightening the race at the top with only four points separating the first three teams and Dog & Bacon having a game in hand. The Shelley Arms, playing at home against Kings Head, Rudgwick, won 6-3 to ascend to second place, despite Andy Short scoring a 180 in consolation for the guests. The Partridge faced Ashington Club A away and suffered a 6-3 defeat. The Coot, currently at the bottom, had a bye.
In the A Division, Southwater Club A, the team at the bottom, welcomed the reigning champions Tony's Old Boyz, who eked out a 5-4 win, thanks to a 180 by Graham Harris. The Railway teams went head-to-head, with Railway B triumphing 5-4 over Railway A, featuring a 110 checkout from Steve Adsett and 180s by James Smith & Lee Burlton for the A team. Southwater Club B, the leaders, overcame their sole season defeat by winning 5-4 against Kings Head Royals, despite 180s from Tom Knight & Jay Labram. Ashington Club B had a bye.
The upcoming week will see the semi-finals of the Knockout & Consolation Cups:
Knockout CupRailway B vs Southwater Club A @ The Shelley ArmsSouthwater Club B vs Tony's Old Boyz @ The Dog & Bacon
Consolation CupDog & Bacon vs Kings Head, Rudgwick @ Kings Head, BillingshurstKings Head Royals vs The Shelley Arms @ Southwater Club
RESULTS
A DivisionKings Head Royals 4 - 5 Southwater Club BRailway B 5 - 4 Railway ASouthwater Club A 4 - 5 Tony's Old BoyzAshington Club B - Bye
B DivisionAshington Club A 6 - 3 The PartridgeLoxwood FC 4 - 5 Dog & BaconShelley Arms 6 - 3 Kings Head, RudgwickThe Coot - Bye
180sJay Labram - Kings Head RoyalsTom Knight - Kings Head RoyalsGraham Harris - Tony's Old BoyzJames Smith - Railway ALee Burlton - Railway AAndy Short - Kings Head, Rudgwick
100+ FinishesSteve Adsett - Railway B 110
