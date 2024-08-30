Southwater Summer Dart League report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cup Finals Report

The knockout cup final between Billingshurst rivals, Railway B and Tony's Old Boyz, was a nail-biter, at 4-4, the deciding game featured captains Ian Homewood of Railway B and Andy Gurr of Tony's Old Boyz. Ian won the first leg for Railway B, but Andy rallied to win the next two legs, securing the cup for Tony's Old Boyz with a 5-4 victory.