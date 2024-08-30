Southwater Summer Dart League report

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cup Finals Report

Knockout & Consolation Cup Finals

The knockout cup final between Billingshurst rivals, Railway B and Tony's Old Boyz, was a nail-biter, at 4-4, the deciding game featured captains Ian Homewood of Railway B and Andy Gurr of Tony's Old Boyz. Ian won the first leg for Railway B, but Andy rallied to win the next two legs, securing the cup for Tony's Old Boyz with a 5-4 victory.

The consolation cup final saw a repeat of this score line, with Kings Head Royals edging out Dog & Bacon 5-4, resulting in Dog & Bacon being the runners-up for the second consecutive year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Railway B &amp; Tony's Old BoyzRailway B &amp; Tony's Old Boyz
Railway B &amp; Tony's Old Boyz

In a catch-up game for the A Division, Ashington Club B triumphed over Southwater Club A, despite a 180 scored by young Liam Darkins, leaving Southwater on the verge of relegation.

RESULTS

K.O. Cup FinalRailway A 4, Tony's Old Boyz 5

Consolation Cup FinalDog & Bacon 4, Kings Head Royals 5

A DivisionAshington Club B 7, Southwater Club A 2

180'sLiam Darkins - Southwater Club A

Related topics:Billingshurst

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.