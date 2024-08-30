Southwater Summer Dart League report
Knockout & Consolation Cup Finals
The knockout cup final between Billingshurst rivals, Railway B and Tony's Old Boyz, was a nail-biter, at 4-4, the deciding game featured captains Ian Homewood of Railway B and Andy Gurr of Tony's Old Boyz. Ian won the first leg for Railway B, but Andy rallied to win the next two legs, securing the cup for Tony's Old Boyz with a 5-4 victory.
The consolation cup final saw a repeat of this score line, with Kings Head Royals edging out Dog & Bacon 5-4, resulting in Dog & Bacon being the runners-up for the second consecutive year.
In a catch-up game for the A Division, Ashington Club B triumphed over Southwater Club A, despite a 180 scored by young Liam Darkins, leaving Southwater on the verge of relegation.
RESULTS
K.O. Cup FinalRailway A 4, Tony's Old Boyz 5
Consolation Cup FinalDog & Bacon 4, Kings Head Royals 5
A DivisionAshington Club B 7, Southwater Club A 2
180'sLiam Darkins - Southwater Club A
